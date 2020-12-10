Newspaper: What was the message of influential foreign Armenians?

In recent days one of the most discussed topics in the Armenian news is the messages of influential Armenians living in different centers of the world to Prime Minister Pashinyan calling for his resignation, Past daily reported.

"The position of influential Armenians of the world is always important for Armenia, because traditionally they have been the locomotives of securing investments in the country and the unique "bridge" between the foreign political elite and the Armenian statehood. Almost at the same time, Samvel Karapetyan, Artak Tovmasyan and Ruben Vardanyan made statements demanding the immediate resignation of the government.

Karapetyan and Tovmasyan, for example, provided extensive support to the Armenia during the war. They do not want to open the brackets, apparently because it contains certain state (official) secrets. On the other hand Ruben Vardanyan stood out during the war with a multi-faceted appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which unfortunately did not have any consequences.

However, according to the information, Vardanyan is also one of the supporters of Nikol Pashinyan's resignation. Of course, these figures were not confined with this, as it was obvious that Pashinyan's government had failed not only on the military and diplomatic fronts, but also the existence of the Armenia in general. For example, Samvel Karapetyan has expanded his interests during these days and, in fact, is representing some political activism.

According to the information, Karapetyan met with Vazgen Manukyan, Ishkhan Saghatelyan and others in Moscow. This fact shows that he wants to play a certain role in Armenia not through intermediators, but on his own political agenda.

The most active role was played by Artak Tovmasyan, who demanded the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan's government immediately after the well-known "act of capitulation" and then announced his intention to form a new political force, taking into account the seriousness of the situation and the importance of influencing the ongoing processes.

In fact, this force can become an axis, which will unite the foreign influential Armenians, who are becoming more active day by day. It is undeniable, that foreign Armenian businessmen have a huge investment in the economic development of the country.

Such an unprecedented universal demand for resignation suggests just one thing, that they are no longer going to be just investors for Armenia and have decided to take serious responsibilities for the country's future.

This is the main "message" of these recent statements. In all of this, our “public interest” may be that in the near future the political map may take on new and fresh colors against the background of a serious lack of trust within Armenia."