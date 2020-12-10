News
Thursday
December 10
Newspaper: No leader of Armenia moves around the country with such fear
Newspaper: No leader of Armenia moves around the country with such fear
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

No leader of Armenia has moved with such fear and being fully protected around the country, as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan does, Hraparak daily reported.

Yesterday the opposition decided to disrupt the government hour in the National Assembly, blocking the path of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, but the 'people's prime minister' planned everything in advance: bodyguards, weapons, troops. Hundreds of police officers an hour before his arrival blocked the road along which he was supposed to drive from the government cottage to the parliament building, the newspaper reported. The video captured the bodyguards of the prime minister who directed their guns towards the people, and if anyone dared to throw an egg into Pashinyan's car, they would open fire.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
