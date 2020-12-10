News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
USD
515.48
EUR
624.97
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
515.48
EUR
624.97
RUB
7.03
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Russia military doctors admit over 360 patients at mobile hospital in Stepanakert
Russia military doctors admit over 360 patients at mobile hospital in Stepanakert
Region:Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Society

During the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian military medics provided assistance to more than 360 residents, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

“In total, Russian military medics provided assistance to 368 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, including 41 children,” the message says.

The military department noted that over the past day, care was provided to 42 local residents, including seven children. The reception was conducted by therapists, surgeons and other medical specialists.  Appeals from local residents are usually associated with an exacerbation of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular and endocrine diseases, with complaints of toothache.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos