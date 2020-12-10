Russia military doctors admit over 360 patients at mobile hospital in Stepanakert

During the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian military medics provided assistance to more than 360 residents, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
“In total, Russian military medics provided assistance to 368 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, including 41 children,” the message says.
The military department noted that over the past day, care was provided to 42 local residents, including seven children. The reception was conducted by therapists, surgeons and other medical specialists. Appeals from local residents are usually associated with an exacerbation of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular and endocrine diseases, with complaints of toothache.