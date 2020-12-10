News
Thursday
December 10
Thursday
December 10
Newspaper: Armenian businessmen being persecuted for participating in opposition rallies
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The State Revenue Committee (SRC) started inspections in one of the businesses of Gurgen Nikoghosyan, 168 Zham daily reported.

The businessman confirmed the news about the inspections.

“They are checking the labor force. (...) I have several enterprises in different regions of the country.

Gurgen Nikoghosyan claims that there are other methods of verification, in particular, taxes paid by enterprises, and social payments.

“556 people work in these enterprises,” he said.

He attributes these inspections to the fact that his employees took part in the demonstrations demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“I have fulfilled the constitutional duty of the people, I have not hindered (...) they have the right to participate and express themselves, that's why they check, then let them check."
