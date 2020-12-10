Russian peacekeepers record no ceasefire violations and provocations in Karabakh

The ceasefire regime in the Nagorno-Karabakh zone is fully respected, no provocations have been noted over the past day, said Colonel Dmitry Perepelkin, deputy head of the center for reconciliation of the parties of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh.
According to him, the peacekeeping contingent monitors the implementation of the agreements on ceasefire and military operations on the line of contact of the sides in Nagorno-Karabakh. The situation in the zone of the peacekeeping operation is calm. There were no ceasefire violations and no provocations.
According to the officer, the Russian peacekeeping contingent is monitoring the ceasefire at 23 observation posts. Patrols are conducted along the line of contact of the parties and in the Lachin corridor, and the safety of movement of the civilian population is ensured.
Russian peacekeepers ensure the safe return of citizens to their places of permanent residence, provide humanitarian assistance, and restore civilian infrastructure.