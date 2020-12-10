Armenia FM presents to Louise Mushikiwabo humanitarian crisis in Artsakh resulting from war

On December 9, Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian, who is on a working visit in France, held a meeting with Secretary General of the La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo.
The Foreign Minister and the Secretary General touched upon the activities of the organization amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the challenges posed by the pandemic in the Francophonie area.
Minister Aivazian comprehensively presented to Louise Mushikiwabo the humanitarian crisis resulting from the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia and Artsakh, as well as the steps being undertaken to address it.
Ara Aivazian drew the attention of Louise Mushikiwabo to the direct involvement of Turkish-sponsored terrorist groups in the war, underlining that it is a serious threat not only to the security of Armenia and Artsakh, but also of the entire region.
Taking the opportunity, the Foreign Minister of Armenia thanked the Secretary General of the La Francophonie for her principled and defined position towards the war unleashed against Artsakh.