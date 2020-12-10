News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
USD
518.77
EUR
627.92
RUB
7.06
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
518.77
EUR
627.92
RUB
7.06
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Police find driver who ran over demonstrator in Yerevan
Police find driver who ran over demonstrator in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

On December 9 at 3:06 p.m. a hospital reported to the Police of Armenia that a 36-year-old man had been transferred to the hospital with a fracture in his left leg and informed that he had been injured after being run over by the driver of a Ford at Myasnikyan Avenue in Yerevan.

Police officers found out that a 35-year-old resident of Yerevan had hit and inflicted bodily injury on the man with a car at Myasnikyan Avenue.

After the police gave explanations, at 6 p.m. the driver showed up at the district police station where he confessed and gave an explanation.

A report is being prepared.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Over 100 protesters delivered to police offices yesterday
Civil disobedience acts and protests took place throughout Armenia on Tuesday...
 Demonstrator run over on Yerevan street, breaks leg
As a sign of protest, demonstrators...
 Iran withdraws offer to pay families of Boeing crash victims
The Iranian government has already withdrawn this proposal since it was envisaged that 200 million...
 ARMECONOMBANK Executive Director's Lexus exploded in Yerevan, Armenia Deputy Police Chief arrives at scene
According to preliminary information, there...
 Armenia Prosecutor General's Office: Statements made at rally pose risks of crimes with illegal use of weapons
Based on the abovementioned...
 Police officers apprehend young man, who brought 'large pill' to government building
The head of the youth organization of the Republican Party of Armenia Hayk Mamidzhanyan...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos