Police find driver who ran over demonstrator in Yerevan

On December 9 at 3:06 p.m. a hospital reported to the Police of Armenia that a 36-year-old man had been transferred to the hospital with a fracture in his left leg and informed that he had been injured after being run over by the driver of a Ford at Myasnikyan Avenue in Yerevan.
Police officers found out that a 35-year-old resident of Yerevan had hit and inflicted bodily injury on the man with a car at Myasnikyan Avenue.
After the police gave explanations, at 6 p.m. the driver showed up at the district police station where he confessed and gave an explanation.
A report is being prepared.