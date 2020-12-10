Yerevan.today reports details about Armen Sarkissian-Robert Kocharyan meeting

The Staff of the President of Armenia today issued a press release stating that President Armen Sarkissian and second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan met and discussed the situation created in the country.
To specify more details about the meeting, yerevan.today contacted the Office of the second President of Armenia, but the latter didn’t provide other details besides what was stated in the press release. Asked at whose initiative the meeting was held, the Office said the meeting was at the initiative of Armen Sarkissian. Asked if the Office can confirm the news that the meeting was held at Alexander Hotel in Yerevan, the Office confirmed it.