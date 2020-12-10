Gates Foundation to allocate another $ 250 million to fight COVID-19

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will provide an additional $ 250 million to support efforts to create vaccines for COVID-19 and provide medical care to people infected with the new coronavirus, Reuters reported.
This contribution - the largest of the fund's donations for these purposes - will supplement the $ 70 million allocated by the organization in November and bring the total amount of financial assistance to the fund in the fight against the global pandemic to $ 1.75 billion, the agency said.
Its representatives noted that the additional funds will also go to finance the delivery of tests and vaccines to low- and middle-income countries.