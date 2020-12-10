Protest demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of government building ends

The protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the government building is over.
Some of the protesters marched from the government building to Liberty Square, while others stayed in front of the building.
Like the protests of previous days, a large number of police troops apprehended protesters today as well. Before being apprehended, the protesters were demanding a meeting with Pashinyan, and in this period, they also shut down the road leading to Tigran Mets Street in Yerevan.