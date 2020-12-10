42 citizens apprehended during protest demanding Armenia PM's resignation

The press service of the Police of Armenia today told Armenian News-NEWS.am that 42 citizens were apprehended while carrying out an act of civil disobedience with the demand for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today.
The Police also reported that the citizens had been apprehended for failure to fulfill the lawful request of a serviceman of the police troops or a police officer.
Like the protests of previous days, a large number of police troops apprehended protesters today as well. Before being apprehended, the protesters were demanding a meeting with Pashinyan, and in this period, they also shut down the road leading to Tigran Mets Street in Yerevan.