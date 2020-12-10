News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
USD
518.77
EUR
627.92
RUB
7.06
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
518.77
EUR
627.92
RUB
7.06
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
42 citizens apprehended during protest demanding Armenia PM's resignation
42 citizens apprehended during protest demanding Armenia PM's resignation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The press service of the Police of Armenia today told Armenian News-NEWS.am that 42 citizens were apprehended while carrying out an act of civil disobedience with the demand for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today.

The Police also reported that the citizens had been apprehended for failure to fulfill the lawful request of a serviceman of the police troops or a police officer.

Like the protests of previous days, a large number of police troops apprehended protesters today as well. Before being apprehended, the protesters were demanding a meeting with Pashinyan, and in this period, they also shut down the road leading to Tigran Mets Street in Yerevan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Footage: Police call on truck driver to run over protesters
People are protesting in Armenia demanding the resignation...
 Armenian police officers illegally apprehend members of opposition party
Homeland Party condemns the unlawful actions...
 Protest demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of government building ends
Some of the protesters marched from...
 Yerevan.today reports details about Armen Sarkissian-Robert Kocharyan meeting
To specify more details...
 Armenia President Sarkissian meets second president Kocharyan
Sarkissian has earlier met with the third president Serzh Sargsyan...
 Protesters demanding Armenia PM's resignation march to Freedom Square
Participants move along Amiryan Street in downtown Yerevan and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos