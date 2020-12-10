Armenian police officers illegally apprehend members of opposition party

Police officers illegally apprehended several members of Homeland opposition party for their participation in the protest and act of civil disobedience with the demand for the resignation of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan at Republic Square in Yerevan, the political party’s press service reported, adding the following:
“Among the apprehended are member of the political party’s council, human rights activist Arsen Babayan; spokesperson Sos Hakobyan and members of the political party’s youth wing Babken Harutyunyan, Tigran Sukiasyan and Davit Baghdasaryan.
Homeland Party condemns the unlawful actions against representatives of opposition parties based on the unlawful instructions of traitor Nikol Pashinyan and asserts again that the fight for salvation of the Homeland will continue.”