Armenia Parliament Speaker signs decision on granting Medals of Honor to 2 Dutch MPs

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has signed a decision on granting the Medal of Honor of the National Assembly of Armenia to deputies of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands and members of the Netherlands-Armenia Friendship Circle, including member of the Socialist Party parliamentary party Sadet Karabulut and member of the Christian-Democratic Call parliamentary party Martijn van Helvert for the strengthening of the friendly ties between Armenia and the Netherlands, for their pro-Armenian activities, for condemning the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in the House of Representatives and the initiatives in this direction, as well as for their significant contributions to the protection of universal values.