Government to pay equivalent of EUR 5,000 in AMD under ECHR's "Saghatelyan v. Armenia" case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

During today’s session, the Government of Armenia made a decision according to which, pursuant to the October 8, 2020 judgment of the European Court of Human Rights on the “Saghatelyan v. Armenia” case, the Government will pay the applicant the equivalent of EUR 5,000 in Armenian drams for the prescribed fair compensation in the course of three months following entry into legal force of the judgment.

The judgment of the European Court of Human Rights on this case entered into legal force on October 8, 2020, and the deadline for payment of the amount for compensation is January 8, 2021.
