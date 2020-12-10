Karabakh Ombudsman meets with laureate of Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity Mirza Dinnayi

Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artak Beglaryan today met with Iraqi Yazidi writer, human rights activist and 4th laureate of the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity Mirza Dinnayi. Beglaryan presented the war crimes committed against the people of Artsakh during the Azerbaijani-Turkish military aggression and emphasized that, in spite of the atrocities and his calls, the international humanitarian and human rights communities didn’t properly respond to the crimes against humanity and didn’t take actions to prevent the humanitarian disaster on time.
Touching upon the humanitarian situation created in Artsakh, Beglaryan underscored the commitment of the international community and the need for its support for the return of bodies and captives, as well as the solutions to the problems facing displaced and homeless persons.
Mirza Dinnayi stressed that he unconditionally supports the fight for self-determination of the people of Artsakh and the protection of other rights of the people and expressed willingness to support the efforts for elimination of the consequences of the humanitarian disaster. Escorted by the Human Rights Defender, Mirza Dinnayi also visited the memorial in Stepanakert and paid tribute to the deceased freedom fighters.