Man from Artsakh's Martuni beaten and killed by Azerbaijanis after getting lost and crossing border
Man from Artsakh's Martuni beaten and killed by Azerbaijanis after getting lost and crossing border
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On December 3, 58-year-old citizen of the city of Martuni of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Ararat Khachatryan got lost, crossed the border and was killed by Azerbaijanis. The city council of Martuni confirmed the news during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, adding that the man’s body was removed through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross and was buried two days ago.

One of Ararat Khachatryan’s friends told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the man got lost since the weather was unfavorable and he was close to the border and found himself in the territory under the control of Azerbaijanis.

His body was removed a few days later. There were traces of violence, and it is assumed that he was beaten and then killed.

The man from Martuni had two sons and a daughter and was a war veteran.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
