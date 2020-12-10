Armenia parliament majority faction only needed 1 more vote to appoint member of Audit Chamber

Today marked the end of the secret ballot at the National Assembly of Armenia, as a result of which deputy of the ruling My Step bloc Vahe Galstyan assumed the office of chairman of the Standing Committee on Territorial Administration, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment of the National Assembly of Armenia with 77 votes “in favor” and 4 votes “against”.
Based on the results of another vote, deputies elected Davit Nahapetyan member of the Board of the Central Bank.
Nevertheless, even though the majority in parliament voted in favor of Karen Arustamyan for member of the Audit Chamber, the votes weren’t enough. Arustamyan garnered 79 votes, but he needed at least 80 votes.