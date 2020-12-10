News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
USD
518.77
EUR
627.92
RUB
7.06
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
518.77
EUR
627.92
RUB
7.06
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Karabakh MFA issues statement on occasion of Human Rights Day in Artsakh and independence referendum
Karabakh MFA issues statement on occasion of Human Rights Day in Artsakh and independence referendum
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has issued the following statement:

"December 10th is marked in Artsakh as the Human Rights Day, as well as the day of the Referendum on Independence and the Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh. It was on this day in 1991 that a referendum on the country's independence was held in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in continuation of the Declaration of September 2, 1991, on the proclamation of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic adopted by the Council of People's Deputies of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region and Shahumyan region. At the referendum, which was held in full compliance with international law and the existing at the time national legislation of the Soviet Union, the people of Artsakh approved the the establishment of an independent, sovereign state.

The referendum of 10 December 1991, became the logical continuation of the consistent efforts of the people of Artsakh who seeking to return the Karabakh issue to the political and legal domain, prevent the impending war and create conditions for the final settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict exclusively by peaceful means, on the basis of international law, the principles of justice, mutual respect and equal rights of peoples.

The declaration of September 2, 1991, on the proclamation of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic as well as the independence referendum of December 10, 1991, serve as the legal basis of Artsakh's statehood and the highest manifestation of its people's will.

Failure to recognize the results of the referendum on the independence of Artsakh,in fact, created the conditions for Azerbaijan to consider itself entitled to resolve the conflict by force and to unleash aggression against the Republic of Artsakh three times, in 1991, 2016 and 2020.

In this regard, we consider it necessary to emphasize that respect for the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination, exercised in the referendum of December 10, 1991, is the cornerstone of achieving a peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict and establishing lasting peace in the region."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
France parliament adopts resolution on the urgent need to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh
According to the French Embassy in Armenia...
 Newspaper: Red Cross has data on 150 Armenian POWs, Russia media say
They are alive, and work is being done to get them back…
 France MFA states that it does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh
Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State at the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, reminded the French government’s position on the issue...
 Zatulin clarifies whether issue on status of Nagorno-Karabakh can be favorable for Armenian party now
According to him, there will most likely be...
 Zatulin assesses effects of adoption of French Senate's resolution on recognition of Artsakh
According to him, such actions serve as a...
 Newspaper: Yerevan-Stepanakert air communication is possible?
What do the aviation experts say?...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos