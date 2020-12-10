Zarif says his conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart is 'fruitful'

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said his conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov is 'fruitful'.
"Pleased to host Azerbaijan's FM," he tweeted. "Welcomed end of hostilities and restoration of Azeri territorial integrity."
"Fruitful talks on furthering comprehensive bilateral cooperation—incl reconstruction of war-torn areas, North/South Corridor, Caspian energy & much more."
