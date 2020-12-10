Armenia parliament adopts several laws

The National Assembly of Armenia today approved a number of amendments to existing laws in the second and final reading, including the package of bills on making amendments to the Law on Passport of the Citizen of the Republic of Armenia and related laws and the package of bills on making amendments and supplements to the Tax Code and related laws.
In addition, the parliament approved the bill on making amendments and supplements to the Judicial Code in the first reading.
The deputies also voted in favor of ratification of the Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons who are Blind, Visually Impaired, or Otherwise Print Disabled.