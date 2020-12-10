News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
USD
518.77
EUR
627.92
RUB
7.06
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
518.77
EUR
627.92
RUB
7.06
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
France fines Google and Amazon 135 million euros
France fines Google and Amazon 135 million euros
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

France's data privacy watchdog CNIL fined US tech titans Google and Amazon 135 million euros for placing advertising cookies on users' computers without consent.

The €100 million fine against Google is the largest sanction ever imposed by a regulator.

A cookie is a small piece of data stored on a user's computer that allows websites to identify users and remember their previous actions. They are important for delivering targeted advertising as well as improving the user experience on websites.

When a user visited the website google.fr, several cookies used for advertising purposes were automatically placed on the computer without any action required on the user's part, the CNIL said.

No matter which way the users took to visit the website, they were either insufficiently informed or never informed that cookies were placed on their computer, the regulator noted. The type of cookie used can only be placed after the user has expressed his consent, CNIL added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bitcoin prices rising by 1.5%
Bitcoin accounts for approximately 62.6%...
 US authorities sue Facebook over WhatsApp and Instagram acquisitions
The charges are linked to the company's acquisition of the WhatsApp and Instagram apps...
 Bitcoin prices rising moderately up to $ 19.3 thousand
Bitcoin accounts for approximately 62.6%...
 Twitter bans racial degrading language
The company also intends to use automated mechanisms to detect potentially violating posts...
 Japan presents giant moving robot Gundam
The presentation of a giant moving robot from the anime...
Bitcoin is heading for $ 19 thousand
Bitcoin accounts for approximately 62% of the entire global cryptocurrency...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos