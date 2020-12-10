News
Russian MFA on Aliyev and Erdogan statements: Political statements should contribute to peace processes
Russian MFA on Aliyev and Erdogan statements: Political statements should contribute to peace processes
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


Russian MFA spokesperson Maria Zakharova commented on the Azerbaijani and Turkish president's bellicose statements.

According to her, a lot of efforts were focused on returning the situation in the region to a peaceful course, stopping hostilities, bringing the parties to the negotiating table and launching the most complex processes for the return of refugees, restoring infrastructure, and creating the prerequisites and conditions for the normalization of life.

"This work is extremely painstaking, and we proceed from the premise that political statements should contribute precisely to these processes. A lot of effort was invested in this and a lot of lives were given, and no political statements should negate all this," she added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
