Lebanon's outgoing PM and 3 ex-ministers charged over Beirut blast

The Lebanese prosecutor has filed charges with negligence over the port explosion in Beirut on August 4 against the outgoing PM Hassan Diab and three former ex-ministers, AFP reported.
They are the first politicians to be charged with a devastating explosion that killed more than 200 people.
The investigation confirmed the suspects received several written notices warning not to postpone the disposal of the ammonia nitrate waste, which, according to the authorities, caused the explosion.
The former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, Public Works Minister Yousef Fenianos and Transport Minister Gazi Seiter were also accused.
To date, as a result of the investigation, 25 people have been arrested, including senior port and customs officials.