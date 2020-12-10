News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
USD
518.77
EUR
627.92
RUB
7.06
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
518.77
EUR
627.92
RUB
7.06
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Lebanon's outgoing PM and 3 ex-ministers charged over Beirut blast
Lebanon's outgoing PM and 3 ex-ministers charged over Beirut blast
Region:Middle East
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Lebanese prosecutor has filed charges with negligence over the port explosion in Beirut on August 4 against the outgoing PM Hassan Diab and three former ex-ministers, AFP reported.

They are the first politicians to be charged with a devastating explosion that killed more than 200 people.

The investigation confirmed the suspects received several written notices warning not to postpone the disposal of the ammonia nitrate waste, which, according to the authorities, caused the explosion.

The former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, Public Works Minister Yousef Fenianos and Transport Minister Gazi Seiter were also accused.

To date, as a result of the investigation, 25 people have been arrested, including senior port and customs officials.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Police find driver who ran over demonstrator in Yerevan
Police officers found out that a...
 Over 100 protesters delivered to police offices yesterday
Civil disobedience acts and protests took place throughout Armenia on Tuesday...
 Demonstrator run over on Yerevan street, breaks leg
As a sign of protest, demonstrators...
 Iran withdraws offer to pay families of Boeing crash victims
The Iranian government has already withdrawn this proposal since it was envisaged that 200 million...
 ARMECONOMBANK Executive Director's Lexus exploded in Yerevan, Armenia Deputy Police Chief arrives at scene
According to preliminary information, there...
 Armenia Prosecutor General's Office: Statements made at rally pose risks of crimes with illegal use of weapons
Based on the abovementioned...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos