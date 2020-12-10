Zakharova: Railway communication between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan is more prospective direction

In terms of de-blockage of transport communication channels, the more prospective direction is the restoration of railway communication between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova said during today’s briefing, adding that the borderline areas have been inspected with the help of Russian specialists.
Zakharova recalled that, in accordance with one of the points in the November 9 statement signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, all economic transport channels in the region shall be de-blocked and Armenia shall guarantee the security of transport communication between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan for the purpose of organizing unobstructed traffic of vehicles of civilians and cargo transfers in both directions.
“The Border Guard Service of the Federal Security Service of Russia is overseeing transport communication. The major issues will be solved by the authorities of Armenia and Azerbaijan which, as far as I know, have set up a special mechanism for responses to issues that have emerged in the post-conflict stage,” Zakharova said.