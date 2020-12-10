Head of Karabakh's Charektar village says residents can return, but many don't have homes anymore

There are only three families living in the Charektar village of Shahumyan region which remains under the control of the Armenian party, and the other families can’t return to the village since their homes are burnt.
The villagers had burnt their homes before the Shahumyan region was transferred to Azerbaijan, and only after that did they find out that their village wasn’t going to be handed to Azerbaijan since it used to be in the Martakert region.
Head of Charektar village Kamo Tsakanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the villagers were informed that they could return to the village, but many don’t have a place to call home anymore.
The village used to have a population of 48 families (total of 270 residents).