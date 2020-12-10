Azerbaijanis kill Artsakh civilian, protests in Yerevan continue, demanding PM’s resignation, 10.12.20 digest

• Azerbaijanis killed a 58-year-old citizen of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

He got lost on December 3, crossed the border, and was killed, the city council of Martuni reported.

The man’s body was removed through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross and was buried two days ago.

• Three civilian prisoners have been handed over from Azerbaijan to Armenia Wednesday evening.

The prisoners were transferred through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers.

Meanwhile, Armenia human rights defender Arman Tatoyan visited Thursday civilians handed over from Azerbaijan.

The details of the visit will not be disclosed, the defender's office reported.

• Armenian President Armen Sarkissian met with the second president of the country, Robert Kocharyan.

The meeting was held on the initiative of the current president, Yerevan.Today reported.

The sides discussed the latest developments in the country.

Sarkissian has earlier met with the third president Serzh Sargsyan as well.

• A demobilization is announced in Armenia.

The Armenian government on Thursday adopted a decision providing for a phased demobilization of military personnel, and the return of vehicles by December 25, 2020.

The decision was made amid the need to partially terminate some of the measures applied during the martial law period.

According to the draft decision, the general mobilization announced on September 27, 2020, is being replaced by partial mobilization only in priority areas.

• The protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in front of the government building was held Thursday.

Like the protests of previous days, a large number of police troops apprehended protesters today as well. Before being apprehended, the protesters were demanding a meeting with Pashinyan.

Footage has been shared earlier capturing how a police officer called on a truck driver to run over opposition protesters who have blocked one of the capital's roads.

• Missing soldiers' relatives are still waiting for information from the Armenian defense ministry.

They again gathered in front of the Echmiadzin military unit on Thursday, and met the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces representative Samvel Asatryan, who once again said that it is necessary to wait.

• Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev spoke about his claims on internationally recognized territories of Armenia. His remarks came during the parade on Thursday.

According to him, 'Zangezur, Goychin, and Irevan mahallas' are their 'historical lands.'

He noted that Azerbaijanis have lived in these lands for centuries, but were expelled.

Later, Russian MFA spokesperson Maria Zakharova commented on the Azerbaijani and Turkish president's bellicose statements.

According to her, political statements should contribute to peace processes.

• The Karabakh defense army has shared the names of 33 more servicemen who died while defending the Homeland.

The total military death toll has reached 1,789.