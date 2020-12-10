Two US bombers reach Middle East, in threat to Iran

Two US bombers flew over the Middle East, sending a direct message to Iran, US officials reported.
The flight of the US B-52H Stratofortress bombers, the second of which was in less than a month ago, was intended to highlight America's continuing commitment to the Middle East, even if President Donald Trump's administration withdraws thousands of soldiers from Iraq and Afghanistan.
“The ability to fly strategic bombers halfway across the world in a non-stop mission and to rapidly integrate them with multiple regional partners demonstrates our close working relationships and our shared commitment to regional security and stability,” General Frank McKenzie, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East said.