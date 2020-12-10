Karabakh President convenes working consultation, discusses creation of defense infrastructures

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Haroutyunyan today convened a working consultation with Artsakh’s ministers of defense, finance and urban development.
The head of state stated that the establishment, reconstruction and exploitation of infrastructures in the defense sector are among the priority issues and that the timely allocation of construction machinery and funding for the solution to those issues is in the focus of the government.
After considering the volume of the presented projects and timetable for implementation, the President gave a number of assignments. The President and ministers particularly touched upon the issue of solving, through an accelerated procedure, the problems with housing for soldiers and reserve soldiers left without dwellings as a result of Azerbaijani occupation of Armenian settlements.