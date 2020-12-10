News
Thursday
December 10
Thursday
December 10
Joseph Safra dies at 82
Joseph Safra dies at 82
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Joseph Safra, one of the wealthiest people in Brazil, has died, Veja reports, citing the Safras’ statement. CNN Brazil reports that Safra died at the age of 82.

Globo states that Safra died on Thursday, December 10 “for natural reasons”. Today the banker will be buried at the Israelita do Butantã Jewish cemetery in Sao Paulo, RBK reported.

Forbes has rated Safra’s wealth to be $23,200,000,000, referring to the founding owner of Bankco Safra as “the world’s wealthiest banker” and the wealthiest Brazilian.
