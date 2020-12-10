Erdogan says Putin's approach played major role in settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh situation

During a press conference in Baku today, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said President of Russia Vladimir Putin’s approach played a major role in the settlement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, TASS reported.
“I can’t set aside Mr. Putin’s approaches. His positive attitude helped lead the process in the positive direction. I would also like to attach importance to the platform [for ensuring regional security] which my brother [President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev] talked about. The platform may include Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia and Armenia, if the latter agrees,” he stated.
Erdogan also declared that Turkey “doesn’t have problems with the Armenian people.” “We have a problem with Armenia’s leadership. If they take positive steps, we can open our border with Armenia,” he added.