Armenia parliament majority faction MP drops mandate, to serve in State Revenue Committee

Deputy of the ruling My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Yerjanik Hakobyan has dropped his mandate and posted the news on his Facebook page.
Hakobyan particularly wrote the following:
“Dear compatriots, today I submitted to Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan a letter to drop my mandate. After consultations with my fellow deputies of the My Step faction, I decided to continue to work in government, that is, in the State Revenue Committee of Armenia. I took into consideration the fact that I have previously held various positions in the State Revenue Committee, I have a complete picture of the system and the existing problems that I will solve with the team. I serve the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people.”