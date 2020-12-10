News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
USD
518.77
EUR
627.92
RUB
7.06
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
518.77
EUR
627.92
RUB
7.06
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Lavrov: West continues to try to hinder Russia's cooperation with other states
Lavrov: West continues to try to hinder Russia's cooperation with other states
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Western countries won’t stop making attempts to hinder Russia’s favorable cooperation with other states. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov said during the assembly of the Foreign and Defense Policy Council held via a videoconference, TASS reported.

“Now it is clear for us that the aim of the West is to not allow the formation of favorable external conditions for the internal development of Russia,” he said.

The Russian foreign minister also said many countries of the world support Moscow’s approach to respect cultural and civilizational diversity and acknowledge different models for development which goes to show the West’s impotence to present Russia as an isolated state.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM Ara Aivazian meets with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas
The parties touched upon the...
 Armenia PM considers ruling out of provocation, exchange of POWs and bodies of casualties a priority
Pashinyan attended and addressed the online meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization…
 Putin: Events in Nagorno-Karabakh have complicated the situation in CSTO
With the participation of a CSTO member state…
 CSTO FMs’ meeting to be held on December 1, as videoconference
Armenia is also a member in the Collective Security Treaty Organization…
 Lavrov: Collective Security Council meeting at CSTO leaders’ level to take place in coming days
To note, Armenia is also a member in the CSTO…
 Putin explains why Russia didn't provide direct military aid to Armenia
As far as the military-technical cooperation with...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos