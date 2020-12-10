Lavrov: West continues to try to hinder Russia's cooperation with other states

Western countries won’t stop making attempts to hinder Russia’s favorable cooperation with other states. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov said during the assembly of the Foreign and Defense Policy Council held via a videoconference, TASS reported.
“Now it is clear for us that the aim of the West is to not allow the formation of favorable external conditions for the internal development of Russia,” he said.
The Russian foreign minister also said many countries of the world support Moscow’s approach to respect cultural and civilizational diversity and acknowledge different models for development which goes to show the West’s impotence to present Russia as an isolated state.