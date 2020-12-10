US imposes sanctions on Ramzan Kadyrov

The US has imposed sanctions on those who are linked to the human rights violations in Russia, Yemen and Haiti, and among them is Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov, Voice of America reported.
The statement by the US Department of the Treasury states that sanctions have also been imposed on six companies registered in Russia, as well as five persons closely linked to Kadyrov.
In addition, the list of sanctions includes sanctions against three Haitians who, according to reports, are guilty of violating human rights, as well as five persons who are linked to the intelligence services of Yemen that are under the control of Houthis.