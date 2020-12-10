Reuters: US poised to impose sanctions on Turkey for purchase of Russian S-400s

US imposes sanctions on Ramzan Kadyrov

Pashinyan's Spokesperson: Armenia strictly condemns Azerbaijani president's provocative statements

Ombudsman: Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents' speeches threaten life and health of people of Armenia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalize ties

Lavrov: West continues to try to hinder Russia's cooperation with other states

Armenia parliament majority faction MP drops mandate, to serve in State Revenue Committee

Head of Karabakh's Charektar village says residents can return, but many don't have homes anymore

Azerbaijanis kill Artsakh civilian, protests in Yerevan continue, demanding PM’s resignation, 10.12.20 digest

ArmLur.am: Armenia ex-Military Police chief dies from COVID-19

Erdogan says Putin's approach played major role in settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh situation

Joseph Safra dies at 82

Armenia FM: Today, more than ever, we need genuine commitment and unity of the entire international community

Nikol Pashinyan, France Ambassador discuss developments of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and created situation

France fines Google and Amazon 135 million euros

Karabakh President convenes working consultation, discusses creation of defense infrastructures

Two US bombers reach Middle East, in threat to Iran

Zakharova: Paths can be sought to combine Armenia's and Azerbaijan's interests in case of political will

Lebanon's outgoing PM and 3 ex-ministers charged over Beirut blast

Zakharova: Railway communication between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan is more prospective direction

Russian MFA on Aliyev and Erdogan statements: Political statements should contribute to peace processes

Armenian public-political figure and movement leader apprehended in Yerevan

Zarif says his conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart is 'fruitful'

Armenia parliament adopts several laws

Ilham Aliyev speaks about his claims on internationally recognized territories of Armenia

Human rights defender visits civilians handed over to Armenia from Azerbaijan

Exchange rates in Armenia

Residents of Artsakh's Hadrut and Vank and Tyak villages registering on hadrut.am

Karabakh MFA issues statement on occasion of Human Rights Day in Artsakh and independence referendum

Armenia parliament majority faction only needed 1 more vote to appoint member of Audit Chamber

Man from Artsakh's Martuni beaten and killed by Azerbaijanis after getting lost and crossing border

Karabakh Ombudsman meets with laureate of Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity Mirza Dinnayi

Peskov comments on ban on imports of vegetables from Azerbaijan and Armenia

Gates Foundation to allocate another $ 250 million to fight COVID-19

Government to pay equivalent of EUR 5,000 in AMD under ECHR's "Saghatelyan v. Armenia" case

Karabakh shares names of people killed while defending Homeland

Footage: Police call on truck driver to run over protesters

Armenia Parliament Speaker signs decision on granting Medals of Honor to 2 Dutch MPs

Armenian police officers illegally apprehend members of opposition party

42 citizens apprehended during protest demanding Armenia PM's resignation

Protest demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of government building ends

Yerevan.today reports details about Armen Sarkissian-Robert Kocharyan meeting

Police find driver who ran over demonstrator in Yerevan

Armenian parliament approves some amendments to existing laws in first reading

Bitcoin prices rising by 1.5%

Armenia FM presents to Louise Mushikiwabo humanitarian crisis in Artsakh resulting from war

Armenian parliament discussing candidacy for position of the Central Bank Board member

Armenia government decides to announce partial mobilization

Armenia President Sarkissian meets second president Kocharyan

COVID-19 daily death toll in US exceeds 3 thousand

US authorities sue Facebook over WhatsApp and Instagram acquisitions

Protesters demanding Armenia PM's resignation march to Freedom Square

Newspaper: No leader of Armenia moves around the country with such fear

Russian peacekeepers clear over 70 hectares of territory in Karabakh

Yerevan rally: Armenian police apprehend citizens

PM resignation rally: Citizens close roads

Armenian Parliament discusses candidacy for position of Audit Chamber member

Missing soldiers' relatives waiting for information from Armenia defense ministry

Rally demanding Armenia PM's resignation is held at government building

Russian peacekeepers record no ceasefire violations and provocations in Karabakh

COVID-19 in Armenia: Death toll exceeds 3,000

Newspaper: Armenian businessmen being persecuted for participating in opposition rallies

Newspaper: Nikol Pashinyan instructed to actively use several information technologies these days

Oppositionists throw eggs at Pashinyan entering Armenia government's building

Russia military doctors admit over 360 patients at mobile hospital in Stepanakert

World oil prices are rising

UN Secretary-General says he plans to be publicly vaccinated against coronavirus

Armenia Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan receives France Ambassador

List of villages and settlements of Artsakh transferred to Azerbaijan is published

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijanis are spreading internal enmity in Armenian society

Election of candidates for chairperson and judge of Armenia Cassation Court removed from parliament's agenda

Russia discusses tomato imports with Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenian newspaper: Moscow urgently calls Armenia National Security Service chief again

3 captives transferred from Azerbaijan to Armenia are elderly civilians with serious health problems

Armenia MFA comments on Yerevan-Baku flight

NEWS.am daily digest, 09.12.2020

Razmik Tevonyan to be appointed governor of Armenia's Ararat Province

Armenia FM meets with President of French Senate

3 civilian prisoners transferred from Azerbaijan to Armenia

Armenia FM has meeting at French National Assembly

Netherlands Parliament adopts resolution to ensure security of population of Artsakh urgently

Armenia PM meets with families of captured or missing servicemen and civilians

Wargonzo: Aliyev hopes to "steal" additional territories of Armenia "by taking advantage of the noise"

Media outlet: Over 770 bodies of Armenian servicemen removed from various settlements of Artsakh after ceasefire

Pashinyan: If the people demand my execution, then I need to be shot or hanged

Armenia Deputy PM: Yerevan to offer Baku principle of return of captives without precondition

Armenia's Pashinyan on Catholicoses of Armenians demanding his resignation

Pashinyan: There is no additional document on Karabakh to signed trilateral statement

Armenia Deputy PM: Administrative building in territory of Sotk gold mine now under Armenian party's control

MP to Pashinyan: Leaders of countries hostile to Armenia had never mocked an Armenian head of state before

Pashinyan: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement needs to be acceptable for peoples of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan

Pashinyan tried to explain why he is staying in power

Camera records Pashinyan's bodyguards sitting in car with weapons pointed outward

Pashinyan speaks on statement he signed: There are no obstacles to studying the legal grounds

Armenia's Pashinyan speaks on measures to hold enemy accountable for cruel treatment of Armenian prisoners

Parliament's meeting: Pashinyan was given a piece of paper to submit resignation letter

Russian peacekeeping contingent commander in Nagorno-Karabakh meets with Azerbaijani state security service chief

Erdogan arrives in Baku

Moody's reaffirms its rating of Electric Networks of Armenia

Dejavu shares new video: Azerbaijanis are having fun in a restaurant in Shushi