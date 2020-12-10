News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 11
USD
518.77
EUR
627.92
RUB
7.06
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
518.77
EUR
627.92
RUB
7.06
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
UN confirms intention to send mission to Nagorno-Karabakh
UN confirms intention to send mission to Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric says the United Nations still has the intention to send its mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and calls on all parties to cooperate for the speedy arrival of the mission in the region, TASS reported.

Earlier, the UN had reported that the mission for needs assessment of the people of the region was supposed to arrive in Nagorno-Karabakh in early December, but it has yet to arrive in the region. “I wouldn’t say there are obstacles. The details are being specified. As I have already mentioned, we are ready to meet the humanitarian needs of all the regions affected by the conflict,” Dujarric said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian NGO: Certain people protesting against PM receiving notices for military call-up
The facts at our disposal serve...
 Pashinyan's Spokesperson: Armenia strictly condemns Azerbaijani president's provocative statements
These statements contradict the...
 Ombudsman: Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents' speeches threaten life and health of people of Armenia
During 2020 September-November war crimes and...
 Head of Karabakh's Charektar village says residents can return, but many don't have homes anymore
The villagers had burnt their homes before the...
 Armenia FM: Today, more than ever, we need genuine commitment and unity of the entire international community
Today marks the 72nd anniversary since the adoption...
 Zakharova: Paths can be sought to combine Armenia's and Azerbaijan's interests in case of political will
In case of political will, it will be...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos