UN confirms intention to send mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric says the United Nations still has the intention to send its mission to Nagorno-Karabakh and calls on all parties to cooperate for the speedy arrival of the mission in the region, TASS reported.
Earlier, the UN had reported that the mission for needs assessment of the people of the region was supposed to arrive in Nagorno-Karabakh in early December, but it has yet to arrive in the region. “I wouldn’t say there are obstacles. The details are being specified. As I have already mentioned, we are ready to meet the humanitarian needs of all the regions affected by the conflict,” Dujarric said.