Armenian NGO: Certain people protesting against PM receiving notices for military call-up

Armenia’s Path of Law NGO has issued the following statement:
“Path of Law NGO is receiving information that certain people participating in the public events demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister are receiving notices for a three-month military call-up.
The facts at our disposal serve as a basis to conclude that this recruitment of citizens is of a political nature and is aimed at illegally blocking the constitutional freedoms of citizens.
Path of Law NGO expresses willingness to provide free legal aid to people who have received notices for military call-up in the mentioned circumstances, even to dispute a person’s decision on military call-up in the Administrative Court.
You can call at (060) 601948 (working hours: 10:00-18:00) or send an e-mail to [email protected]”