News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 11
USD
518.77
EUR
627.92
RUB
7.06
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
518.77
EUR
627.92
RUB
7.06
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh clear over 80 hectares of land
Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh clear over 80 hectares of land
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh have cleared more than 80 hectares of land, and 4,577 explosive objects have been found and neutralized, the Russian defense ministry reported.

In total, engineering units in Nagorno-Karabakh have cleared more than 80 hectares of territory, 24.8 kilometers of roads, 168 housing buildings and six socially significant objects, as well as discovered and neutralized 4,577 explosive items.

Russian peacekeepers ensure the safe return of citizens to their places of permanent residence, provide humanitarian assistance, and restore civilian and engineering infrastructure.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos