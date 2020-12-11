Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh clear over 80 hectares of land

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh have cleared more than 80 hectares of land, and 4,577 explosive objects have been found and neutralized, the Russian defense ministry reported.
In total, engineering units in Nagorno-Karabakh have cleared more than 80 hectares of territory, 24.8 kilometers of roads, 168 housing buildings and six socially significant objects, as well as discovered and neutralized 4,577 explosive items.
Russian peacekeepers ensure the safe return of citizens to their places of permanent residence, provide humanitarian assistance, and restore civilian and engineering infrastructure.