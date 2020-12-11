Zarif outraged by Erdogan's statement

Criminal case initiated against Azerbaijani citizen who illegally crossed Armenia border

Civil disobedience in Yerevan: People still demanding Armenia PM's resignation

Criminal case initiated against Armenian PM Pashinyan

Artsakh destroying ammunition found in 2 villages

1,077 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia per day

ICRC plans to expand its contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh

Newspaper: Fermentation in the special services of Armenia may become a turning point in the near future

LA city council calls on US government to recognize Artsakh independence

US launches super-heavy electronic reconnaissance satellite into orbit

POLITICO: US military is on high alert amid possible Iranian attack

Yerevan subway paralyzed amid to civil disobedience acts

Yerevan subway work restored

Newspaper: In the post-war period, apartment rental prices in Armenia rose sharply

Newspaper: Many of those who donated to the Armenian army demanded their money back

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh clear over 80 hectares of land

Azerbaijani man spotted in Armenia's borderline Berdavan village at night on 9 December

Armenian NGO: Certain people protesting against PM receiving notices for military call-up

UN confirms intention to send mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

Reuters: US poised to impose sanctions on Turkey for purchase of Russian S-400s

US imposes sanctions on Ramzan Kadyrov

Pashinyan's Spokesperson: Armenia strictly condemns Azerbaijani president's provocative statements

Ombudsman: Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents' speeches threaten life and health of people of Armenia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalize ties

Lavrov: West continues to try to hinder Russia's cooperation with other states

Armenia parliament majority faction MP drops mandate, to serve in State Revenue Committee

Head of Karabakh's Charektar village says residents can return, but many don't have homes anymore

Azerbaijanis kill Artsakh civilian, protests in Yerevan continue, demanding PM’s resignation, 10.12.20 digest

ArmLur.am: Armenia ex-Military Police chief dies from COVID-19

Erdogan says Putin's approach played major role in settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh situation

Joseph Safra dies at 82

Armenia FM: Today, more than ever, we need genuine commitment and unity of the entire international community

Nikol Pashinyan, France Ambassador discuss developments of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and created situation

France fines Google and Amazon 135 million euros

Karabakh President convenes working consultation, discusses creation of defense infrastructures

Two US bombers reach Middle East, in threat to Iran

Zakharova: Paths can be sought to combine Armenia's and Azerbaijan's interests in case of political will

Lebanon's outgoing PM and 3 ex-ministers charged over Beirut blast

Zakharova: Railway communication between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan is more prospective direction

Russian MFA on Aliyev and Erdogan statements: Political statements should contribute to peace processes

Armenian public-political figure and movement leader apprehended in Yerevan

Zarif says his conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart is 'fruitful'

Armenia parliament adopts several laws

Ilham Aliyev speaks about his claims on internationally recognized territories of Armenia

Human rights defender visits civilians handed over to Armenia from Azerbaijan

Exchange rates in Armenia

Residents of Artsakh's Hadrut and Vank and Tyak villages registering on hadrut.am

Karabakh MFA issues statement on occasion of Human Rights Day in Artsakh and independence referendum

Armenia parliament majority faction only needed 1 more vote to appoint member of Audit Chamber

Man from Artsakh's Martuni beaten and killed by Azerbaijanis after getting lost and crossing border

Karabakh Ombudsman meets with laureate of Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity Mirza Dinnayi

Peskov comments on ban on imports of vegetables from Azerbaijan and Armenia

Gates Foundation to allocate another $ 250 million to fight COVID-19

Government to pay equivalent of EUR 5,000 in AMD under ECHR's "Saghatelyan v. Armenia" case

Karabakh shares names of people killed while defending Homeland

Footage: Police call on truck driver to run over protesters

Armenia Parliament Speaker signs decision on granting Medals of Honor to 2 Dutch MPs

Armenian police officers illegally apprehend members of opposition party

42 citizens apprehended during protest demanding Armenia PM's resignation

Protest demanding Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in front of government building ends

Relatives of missing soldiers meet with chief of Armenian army's general staff

Yerevan.today reports details about Armen Sarkissian-Robert Kocharyan meeting

Police find driver who ran over demonstrator in Yerevan

Armenian parliament approves some amendments to existing laws in first reading

Bitcoin prices rising by 1.5%

Armenia FM presents to Louise Mushikiwabo humanitarian crisis in Artsakh resulting from war

Armenian parliament discussing candidacy for position of the Central Bank Board member

Armenia government decides to announce partial mobilization

Armenia President Sarkissian meets second president Kocharyan

COVID-19 daily death toll in US exceeds 3 thousand

US authorities sue Facebook over WhatsApp and Instagram acquisitions

Protesters demanding Armenia PM's resignation march to Freedom Square

Newspaper: No leader of Armenia moves around the country with such fear

Russian peacekeepers clear over 70 hectares of territory in Karabakh

Yerevan rally: Armenian police apprehend citizens

PM resignation rally: Citizens close roads

Armenian Parliament discusses candidacy for position of Audit Chamber member

Missing soldiers' relatives waiting for information from Armenia defense ministry

Rally demanding Armenia PM's resignation is held at government building

Russian peacekeepers record no ceasefire violations and provocations in Karabakh