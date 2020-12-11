Newspaper: In the post-war period, apartment rental prices in Armenia rose sharply

In the post-war period, apartment rental prices in Armenia rose sharply, Hraparak daily reported.
It became clear from the conversation with several brokers that the rise in prices is seen by the fact of refugees transferred from Artsakh to Armenia. If, for example, in September it was possible to rent houses in the suburbs of Yerevan for 60-80 thousand drams, today the prices for the smallest squares start from 100 thousand drams.
According to brokers, this situation may continue until the spring, March-April, until the situation stabilizes.