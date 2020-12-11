News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 11
USD
518.77
EUR
627.92
RUB
7.06
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
518.77
EUR
627.92
RUB
7.06
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Newspaper: In the post-war period, apartment rental prices in Armenia rose sharply
Newspaper: In the post-war period, apartment rental prices in Armenia rose sharply
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

In the post-war period, apartment rental prices in Armenia rose sharply, Hraparak daily reported.

It became clear from the conversation with several brokers that the rise in prices is seen by the fact of refugees transferred from Artsakh to Armenia. If, for example, in September it was possible to rent houses in the suburbs of Yerevan for 60-80 thousand drams, today the prices for the smallest squares start from 100 thousand drams.

According to brokers, this situation may continue until the spring, March-April, until the situation stabilizes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Civil disobedience in Yerevan: People still demanding Armenia PM's resignation
Police officers are trying to restore the movement...
 Criminal case initiated against Armenian PM Pashinyan
"I will present the details of the criminal case today at 4 pm...
 Newspaper: Fermentation in the special services of Armenia may become a turning point in the near future
Police is the only law enforcement agency partially...
 Yerevan subway paralyzed amid to civil disobedience acts
The restoration of the subway will be announced later...
 Yerevan subway work restored
Earlier, citizens demanding the resignation...
 Newspaper: Many of those who donated to the Armenian army demanded their money back
However, those who did not transfer to the foundation...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos