Iran and Turkey highlight need to strengthen security cooperation

Iran and Turkey highlighted the need to revitalize the joint working group on security.
The remarks came as Iranian deputy interior minister Hossein Zolfagari held talks with Turkish counterpart Muhterem Ince, Mehr reported.
Zolfagari welcomed the positive stance of the Turkish government in condemning the assassination of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
Zolfagari called on the Turkish side to concentrate on combating arms smugglers.
Muhterem Ince, in turn, said that the activation of the joint working group on security between Iran and Turkey will accelerate the exchange of information in other areas of cooperation.