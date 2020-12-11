Armenia FM-led delegation to attend EU-Armenia Partnership Council's session in Brussels

From December 16 to 18, the delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian will be in the Kingdom of Belgium to attend the third session of the EU-Armenia Partnership Council. The decision is posted on the government’s official website.
Among the delegates will be Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian, Deputy Minister of Justice Kristine Grigoryan, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Hakob Vardanyan, Deputy Minister of Economy Varos Simonyan, Deputy Minister of Environment Anna Mazmanyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Artur Martirosyan and Sedrak Barseghyan, who is the Head of the Office of Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.