Prosperous Armenia Party: There is no alternative to Nikol Pashinyan's resignation

There is no alternative to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia Party in the National Assembly of Armenia Iveta Tonoyan said during today’s briefings in parliament.
According to her, this is not only the agenda of Prosperous Armenia Party, extra-parliamentary political forces, the Catholicoses, ex-presidents, ex-Prime Ministers and different layers and groups of the public, namely the intelligentsia, but also a matter of national security.
“Prosperous Armenia Party reaffirms the fact that Armenia’s territorial integrity, the settlements and residents of the Gegharkunik and Syunik Provinces of Armenia are under threat after the loss of 75% of the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Nikol Pashinyan can’t be the guarantor of Armenia’s security anymore. We will obviously continue our struggle through all methods, but within the scope of the law,’ Tonoyan stressed, adding that her party will continue to carry out acts of civil disobedience and hold rallies.