President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Haroutyunyan today received Head of the Operational Group of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation Igor Kutrovsky.

The parties discussed issues related to demining, the restoration of infrastructures and the provision of dwellings for homeless people.

Secretary of the Security Council Vitaly Balasanyan and Deputy Commander of the Defense Army Boris Davidov were attending the meeting.