Iranian navy to stand firm against US forces in region waters
Iranian navy to stand firm against US forces in region waters
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The Iranian Navy is firmly opposing American forces in the regional waters.

Rear-Admiral Alireza Tangsiri warned that the IRGC would take action if enemies violate regional security, Tasnim reported.

The commander added that the IRGC naval forces are closely opposed to American forces in the waters. He also noted that Iran will in no way allow any damage to the country's shipping industry, stressing the need to ensure sustainable security in the Persian Gulf and remote waters.

Earlier, the US sent two B-52H bombers from Louisiana to the Middle East.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the bombers were flying non-stop from Barksdale Air Force Base through Europe and then across the Persian Gulf.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
