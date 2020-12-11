News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 11
USD
520.62
EUR
630.94
RUB
7.11
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.62
EUR
630.94
RUB
7.11
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Attacker detonates bomb in Russia's Karachay-Cherkessia: 6 people injured
Attacker detonates bomb in Russia's Karachay-Cherkessia: 6 people injured
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

Six people have been injured as an attacker detonated a bomb near a Federal Security Service building department in Russia's Karachay-Cherkessia, Interfax reported referring to a source.

According to preliminary information, the explosion was committed by a suicide bomber, who died.

The source noted that before the explosion, he approached a group of law enforcement officers at the entrance to the building department and blew himself up shouting 'Allah Akbar.'

Another source noted there were two explosions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia justice minister chairs discussion on mercenaries, terrorists during recent Artsakh war
International legal mutual assistance and coordination of foreign legal processes were conferred on…
 New York Times: Israel forces kill Al Qaeda No. 2, in Iran
Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, who went by the nom de guerre Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was thought to be first in line to lead the organization after its current leader, Ayman al-Zawahri...
Macron: Islamic terrorism poses an international threat
Local presses report that...
 Putin says hotbed of international terrorism in Syria actually eliminated
His remarks came at a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad via videoconference...
 Armenia Prosecutor General's Office appeals to foreign diplomatic missions within framework of fight against terrorism
As reported earlier, two Syrian nationals have been charged under the Criminal Code articles on international terrorism, serious violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflicts, and carrying out mercenary activities…
 Naryshkin: Russian Foreign Intelligence Service had accurate information about militants in Karabakh from Syria
"We receive these data from a number of countries, various sources, and our various associates, associate services in the Near East, the Middle East," the Service director added…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos