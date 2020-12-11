Attacker detonates bomb in Russia's Karachay-Cherkessia: 6 people injured

Six people have been injured as an attacker detonated a bomb near a Federal Security Service building department in Russia's Karachay-Cherkessia, Interfax reported referring to a source.

According to preliminary information, the explosion was committed by a suicide bomber, who died.

The source noted that before the explosion, he approached a group of law enforcement officers at the entrance to the building department and blew himself up shouting 'Allah Akbar.'

Another source noted there were two explosions.