Armenian opposition MP: Government not legitimate enough to hold snap elections
Armenian opposition MP: Government not legitimate enough to hold snap elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his cabinet aren’t legitimate enough to organize snap elections. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia opposition party of the National Assembly of Armenia Iveta Tonoyan said during today’s briefings.

According to her, the reason why is because the incumbent government is only associated with defeat, handover of lands and capitulation. “There is no public confidence in the government, and this is why the government can’t organize and hold snap parliamentary elections,” Tonoyan stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
