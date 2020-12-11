News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 11
USD
520.62
EUR
630.94
RUB
7.11
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.62
EUR
630.94
RUB
7.11
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Georgian government resigns
Georgian government resigns
Region:Georgia
Theme: Politics

The Georgian government, led by PM Giorgi Gakharia, resigned immediately after the recognition of the tenth parliamentary convocation competence, Sputnik-Georgia reports.

The parliament of the tenth convocation came into force from the moment the relevant resolution was adopted and the parliament deputies took the oath.

From now on, the prime minister and his cabinet are considered acting, and parliament will have almost a month to approve a new government. The candidacy of the head of government will be presented by the ruling party Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia within two weeks after the first meeting.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Parliamentary elections underway in Georgia
Amid the coronavirus pandemic…
 Georgia President announces date of parliamentary elections
This time, the parliamentary elections will be held...
 Saakashvili planning to take crucial actions in Georgia in the fall
As reported earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba...
 More and more people being detained near Georgian parliament
Since early morning, the leaders of opposition parties...
 Georgian parliament's meeting disrupted amid smell of faeces: Opposition members spill unknown substance
The parliament was supposed to approve candidates for judges of the Supreme Court...
 Georgian ex-president: Leaving your country is the worst solution
“I left because I was tired and people were tired of me…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos