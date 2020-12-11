Georgian government resigns

The Georgian government, led by PM Giorgi Gakharia, resigned immediately after the recognition of the tenth parliamentary convocation competence, Sputnik-Georgia reports.

The parliament of the tenth convocation came into force from the moment the relevant resolution was adopted and the parliament deputies took the oath.

From now on, the prime minister and his cabinet are considered acting, and parliament will have almost a month to approve a new government. The candidacy of the head of government will be presented by the ruling party Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia within two weeks after the first meeting.