Edmon Marukyan: Bright Armenia Party is drafting resolution on recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh's independence
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Bright Armenia Party’s parliamentary faction is drafting a resolution on recognition of the independence of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, but I don’t deem the implementation of the resolution to be appropriate at this moment. This is what leader of the Bright Armenia Party and homonymous parliamentary faction Edmon Marukyan said during today’s briefings in parliament.

According to him, there are certain factors that imply the existence of state secret. “If the political entity bears responsibility, it can’t take actions that may pose a threat to the life of anyone or to any process,” Marukyan clarified and added that the political party has been drafting the resolution along with relevant bodies for about a month.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
