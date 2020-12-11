News
Friday
December 11
Armenia ruling party MP: Amendments already made to Electoral Code in regard to local self-government bodies
Armenia ruling party MP: Amendments already made to Electoral Code in regard to local self-government bodies
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Amendments have already been made to the Electoral Code of Armenia, but only with respect to local self-government bodies for the time being. This is what deputy of the ruling My Step bloc of the National Assembly of Armenia Hamazasp Danielyan said during today’s briefings in parliament, responding to a question about the need to reform the Electoral Code ahead of the hypothetical snap parliamentary elections.

According to him, the National Assembly of Armenia made major amendments to the Electoral Code along with all parliamentary factions back in June, and in particular, the elections for the representative bodies of most cities will be held through the proportional electoral system.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
