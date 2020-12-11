Yerevan demonstrator feels bad and lies on asphalt at France Square

Police started apprehending citizens holding a protest demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan at France Square in Yerevan. After the clash, one of the citizens started feeling bad and lied on the asphalt, after which police officers brought the citizen water and tried to help the citizen regain consciousness.
Citizens are holding protests demanding Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation in different parts of Yerevan, and they marched to France Square through a “dignity march”, chanting “Nikol Traitor”.
Police officers have apprehended several protesters.